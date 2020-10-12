Financial Analysis: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) vs. Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL)

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 64.9% of Pivotal Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pivotal Software and Momo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Momo 0 6 5 0 2.45

Momo has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 67.89%. Given Momo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Momo is more favorable than Pivotal Software.

Volatility & Risk

Pivotal Software has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momo has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pivotal Software and Momo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Software $657.49 million 6.41 -$141.90 million ($0.63) -23.81 Momo $2.44 billion 1.27 $426.74 million $1.94 7.72

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Pivotal Software. Pivotal Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Software and Momo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Software -17.67% -9.70% -6.66% Momo 17.75% 22.04% 13.19%

Summary

Momo beats Pivotal Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

