Financial Analysis: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Varex Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.38 $1.16 million N/A N/A Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.69 $15.50 million $1.30 10.57

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25

Varex Imaging has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.60%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09%

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Espey Mfg. & Electronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

