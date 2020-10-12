Financial Comparison: Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) vs. AppYea (NASDAQ:APYP)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.0% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Computer Task Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Computer Task Group and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Computer Task Group and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $394.17 million 0.17 $4.13 million $0.40 11.78 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Computer Task Group has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 1.46% 9.12% 3.79% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Computer Task Group beats AppYea on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX. It also markets diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers; and provides advertisement services on the free versions of its mobile applications. AppYea, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

