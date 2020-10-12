Financial Comparison: Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) & Firemans Contractors (NASDAQ:FRCN)

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and Firemans Contractors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Firemans Contractors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.84 -$32.49 million N/A N/A Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.