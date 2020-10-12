Financial Comparison: Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) and Pegasystems (OTCMKTS:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Interups, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 10 0 2.91 Interups 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Interups.

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interups has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Interups’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $911.38 million 11.71 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -106.18 Interups N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interups has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pegasystems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Interups’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -7.66% -16.83% -7.57% Interups N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pegasystems beats Interups on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Interups

Interups, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

