Financial Comparison: NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) versus Ameren (NASDAQ:AEE)

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) and NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Ameren alerts:

This table compares Ameren and NorthWestern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren 14.57% 10.27% 2.90% NorthWestern 12.74% 7.89% 2.72%

This table compares Ameren and NorthWestern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren $5.91 billion 3.45 $828.00 million $3.35 24.66 NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.12 $202.12 million $3.42 15.39

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Ameren pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameren has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and NorthWestern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ameren shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ameren and NorthWestern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren 1 4 7 0 2.50 NorthWestern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameren presently has a consensus target price of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Ameren’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ameren is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Risk and Volatility

Ameren has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameren beats NorthWestern on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.