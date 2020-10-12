Financial Comparison: ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and BIOQUAL (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and BIOQUAL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -438.45% BIOQUAL 9.13% 16.17% 8.85%

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of BIOQUAL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOQUAL has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ProMIS Neurosciences and BIOQUAL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BIOQUAL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and BIOQUAL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A BIOQUAL $46.36 million 1.34 $4.23 million N/A N/A

BIOQUAL has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Summary

BIOQUAL beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

BIOQUAL Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, consulting, and testing/assay services to commercial clients and government laboratories in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of cancer, AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, immunology, transgenic, contraception, breeding and development of genetically defined animals, and neurobiology and behavior, as well as zika, dengue, malaria, respiratory syncytial virus, and other infectious diseases. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, infectious virus quantitation, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assays, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

