Financial Contrast: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) vs. Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 8.17% 13.92% 4.46% Advanced Info Service PCL 16.84% 46.63% 9.85%

This is a summary of current ratings for Telekom Austria and Advanced Info Service PCL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 2 0 0 2.00 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telekom Austria and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.11 billion 0.92 $366.20 million $1.10 12.82 Advanced Info Service PCL $5.82 billion 2.95 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Telekom Austria pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Telekom Austria on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services. The company also provides terminal equipment, convergent products, wholesale services, Internet access services, digital products, cloud and Internet of Things services, and integrated business solutions, as well as mobile payment, entertainment, and broadcasting services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided mobile communication services to approximately 21.0 million customers; and had approximately 6.3 million fixed-line revenue generating units. The company has operations in Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Belarus, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia, and the Republic of Macedonia. Telekom Austria AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG is a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

