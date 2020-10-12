Financial Contrast: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) versus Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) and Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Wabtec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10% Wabtec 5.29% 7.60% 3.99%

Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabtec has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kelso Technologies and Wabtec’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.18 $3.33 million N/A N/A Wabtec $8.20 billion 1.46 $326.70 million $4.17 15.09

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kelso Technologies and Wabtec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Wabtec 2 3 6 0 2.36

Wabtec has a consensus price target of $74.70, suggesting a potential upside of 18.70%. Given Wabtec’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wabtec shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Wabtec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wabtec beats Kelso Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. It serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. In addition, it offers railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; and new commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit car and locomotive overhaul and refurbishment. Further, the company provides doors for buses and subway cars; platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. Wabtec Corporation was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

