Financial Review: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get HMS alerts:

This table compares HMS and 36Kr’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 4.23 $87.22 million $1.15 26.03 36Kr $94.17 million 1.12 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 9.25% 9.00% 6.27% 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for HMS and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 6 0 2.75 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

HMS presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than HMS.

Summary

HMS beats 36Kr on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.