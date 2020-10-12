Financial Review: Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) & Laser Master International (NYSE:LMTI)

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) and Laser Master International (OTCMKTS:LMTI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Laser Master International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.04 -$156.30 million N/A N/A Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Laser Master International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quad/Graphics.

Risk and Volatility

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laser Master International has a beta of 10.67, suggesting that its stock price is 967% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quad/Graphics and Laser Master International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Laser Master International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quad/Graphics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Laser Master International.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and Laser Master International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics -4.53% 16.03% 1.43% Laser Master International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Laser Master International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats Laser Master International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc. engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Harrison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.