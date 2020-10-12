Financial Review: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) vs. Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Upland Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 12.47 $69.34 million $1.67 61.19 Upland Software $222.64 million 5.80 -$45.37 million $1.41 31.18

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Upland Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 24.78% 20.93% 11.98% Upland Software -25.50% 18.31% 4.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qualys and Upland Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 1 7 5 0 2.31 Upland Software 0 0 7 0 3.00

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $111.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Upland Software has a consensus price target of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Qualys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qualys is more favorable than Upland Software.

Volatility and Risk

Qualys has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upland Software has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Upland Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

