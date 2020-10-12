First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FFIN. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. 317,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.