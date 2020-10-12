First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

