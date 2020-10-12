First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 6,986,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

