First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

