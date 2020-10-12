FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will report $385.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.70 million. FirstCash posted sales of $452.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $59.41. 253,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,856. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

