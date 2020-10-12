FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

