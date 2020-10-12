Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 1,028,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.54.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 579.41% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 345,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

