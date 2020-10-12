Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Five9 stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.08. 389,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,644. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -359.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $722,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock worth $17,247,553 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

