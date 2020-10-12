Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.22.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $141.76. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -359.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $722,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,607,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,639 shares of company stock worth $17,247,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 2,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 285,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

