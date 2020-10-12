Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

FLNG stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $354.38 million and a PE ratio of 3.74.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Flex LNG by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $2,735,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.