Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,140. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Flex by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,355,000 after buying an additional 17,459,773 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 962,932 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,527,000 after purchasing an additional 337,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Flex by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

