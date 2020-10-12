Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $4,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,151,493 shares of company stock worth $415,410,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,060,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

