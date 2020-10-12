Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 148,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 382,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

