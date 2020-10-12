Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

FOCS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 337,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 156.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

