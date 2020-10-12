Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) and Darden Restaurants (OTCMKTS:DRI) Financial Contrast

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Fog Cutter Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FCCGD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Fog Cutter Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants -2.60% 12.45% 2.94% Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Darden Restaurants and Fog Cutter Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 13 20 0 2.61 Fog Cutter Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $100.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than Fog Cutter Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fog Cutter Capital Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Darden Restaurants and Fog Cutter Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.81 billion 1.67 -$52.40 million $3.13 32.02 Fog Cutter Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fog Cutter Capital Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darden Restaurants.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats Fog Cutter Capital Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Fog Cutter Capital Group

Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc. focuses on opportunistic investing, structuring and managing real estate-related assets, including the acquisition of companies engaged in real estate investment activities, mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine real estate loans and other real estate related assets. The Company invests where its expertise in intensive asset management, mortgage and real estate credit analysis and financial structuring can create value.

