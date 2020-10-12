Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.67. 97,026,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 80,257,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

