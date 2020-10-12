Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRTA. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.30 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Forterra by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Forterra by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 89.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.