Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) rose 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,616,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 768,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.50.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($9.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 131.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Francesca’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Francesca’s by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.