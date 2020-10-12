Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 65,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,733. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,511.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 724,785 shares of company stock worth $17,505,627.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 677.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

