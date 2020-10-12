Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.