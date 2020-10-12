Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $29.27.
In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
