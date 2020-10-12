Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $26.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after buying an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.