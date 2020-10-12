Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

