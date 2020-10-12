Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of FME opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

