Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €84.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €71.90 and its 200-day moving average is €71.57. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

