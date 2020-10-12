Friendz Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $322,810.42 and $131,363.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040638 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.33 or 0.04853272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00053020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031577 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,548,345 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

