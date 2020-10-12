Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Frontera Energy from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

