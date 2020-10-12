Frontier Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Frontier has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $7.43 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,348,750 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

