FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) vs. Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyanotech and FSD Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech $31.90 million 0.57 $390,000.00 N/A N/A FSD Pharma $190,000.00 181.06 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.48

Cyanotech has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyanotech and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech 0 0 0 0 N/A FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Cyanotech and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech 2.11% 4.20% 2.04% FSD Pharma N/A -102.69% -88.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Cyanotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of FSD Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Cyanotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyanotech beats FSD Pharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyanotech Company Profile

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products as packaged consumer products through distributors, retailers, and online channels, as well as directly to consumers; and in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma, Inc. is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the endocannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull, Zeeshan Saeed and Anthony J. Durkacz in 1994 and is headquartered in Cobourg, Canada.

