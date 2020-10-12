Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 7.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.50. 269,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 131,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

FULC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 894,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,768,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 397.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,213 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

