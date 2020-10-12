Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $211.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

