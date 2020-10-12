GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.23.

Shares of GLPG opened at $146.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average is $183.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 115.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

