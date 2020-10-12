Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & AgroFresh Solutions (NYSE:AGFS) Financial Comparison

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.78 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.93

Galileo Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galileo Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.00%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions -28.32% -2.60% -1.05%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Galileo Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

There is no company description available for Galileo Acquisition Corp.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

