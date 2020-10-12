GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0555

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $8,847.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00438774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002979 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,734,403 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

