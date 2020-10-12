Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.82. The company had a trading volume of 539,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,590. Garmin has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average of $91.67.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,470,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

