Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 109,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,381. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.