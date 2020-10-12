GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells $1,046,235.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $11,672.10.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20.

On Thursday, August 20th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $20,849.73.

Shares of GNMK opened at $14.11 on Monday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.