Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.63. 4,064,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,759,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 199.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,465,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 123,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

