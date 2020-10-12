Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.77 Million

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $503.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $613.40 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $739.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897,742 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after acquiring an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. 304,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,431. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.