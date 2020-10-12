Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report sales of $503.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $613.40 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $739.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897,742 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,066,000 after acquiring an additional 209,010 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.65. 304,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,431. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

